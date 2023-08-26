9 Killed, Over 20 Injured In Train Fire Near Madurai Station

A “private party coach” was attached at Nagercoil Junction on August 25 by Train number 16730, the Punalur-Madurai Express, which began its journey from Lucknow on August 17 and had arrived at Madurai at 3.47 am today. The “party coach” was detached and kept at the Madurai Stabling line where the fire broke out at 5.15 am, a statement by Southern Railway stated.