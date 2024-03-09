Outrage and Protests Erupt in Assam's Bongaigaon After Missing Girl Found Dead

The tranquility of Mahabirstan in Bongaigaon was shattered as news emerged of the discovery of a lifeless body of a female student near the New Bongaigaon rail market on Friday night. Sources indicate that the girl had been missing since March 5, 2024.
According to reports, the family of the missing girl had lodged a complaint against a suspected lover, identified as Sarfaraz Hussain, alleging his involvement in coercing her to elope on March 6, 2024. Subsequently, the Bongaigaon police detained Hussain for interrogation, but no substantial evidence concerning the alleged elopement surfaced. Furthermore, the police's efforts to locate the missing girl proved futile.
The sudden recovery of the girl's lifeless body sparked outrage in the community, prompting locals to stage a road blockade, parading the victim's body. Protesters brandished placards demanding justice for the deceased girl and labeled the suspected individual, allegedly involved in the girl's disappearance, as a 'Jihadi'.
In response to the unrest, the police intervened to maintain order, resulting in injuries to some protesters. The demonstrators accused Sarfaraz's associates of complicity in the girl's tragic demise.
As tensions continue to simmer, the community awaits further developments in this unsettling case.