Assam: Festivities Marred by Tragedy on Maha Shivaratri in Sivasagar

The lifeless body, retrieved atop the historical Dikhow bridge in Sivasagar town has been identified as that of Jiten Das, a local resident.
In a somber turn of events amidst the fervor of Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Sivasagar, the discovery of a lifeless body has cast a pall over the joyous occasion.

The lifeless body, retrieved atop the historical Dikhow bridge in Sivasagar town has been identified as that of Jiten Das, a local resident.

Details surrounding the tragic incident remain murky, with local authorities yet to ascertain the circumstances leading to Das's demise. Nevertheless, the presence of Sivasagar police personnel at the scene signals the commencement of a thorough investigation into the matter.

While speculations abound, the distinction between suicide and foul play remains unclear, pending the outcome of the ongoing inquiry. As the community grapples with the shock and sorrow brought on by the untimely loss, the true nature of the incident continues to elude definitive classification.

Meanwhile, the community of Sivasagar stands united in mourning, seeking solace and answers amidst the poignant backdrop of a festival marred by tragedy.

