Poisoning Incident Claims Lives of Fish Worth Lakhs in Assam's Bongaigaon

In a disturbing turn of events, the tranquil environs of Boroichala in the vicinity of Mererchar police station, Bongaigaon district, were marred by a malicious act of poisoning, resulting in the mass slaughter of fish inhabiting a pond owned by Shamsul Sikdar.
Under the cloak of darkness, nefarious elements perpetrated the poisoning of the pond, leading to the death of a significant number of fish.
Preliminary estimates suggest that fish valued at lakhs of rupees have perished due to this reprehensible act of sabotage.
Promptly apprised of the distressing incident, local police officials have been duly informed, initiating a thorough investigation into the matter. The police's concerted efforts aim to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this egregious crime against the environment and local livelihoods.
As the community grapples with the aftermath of this environmental catastrophe, residents and stakeholders await swift justice and stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such heinous acts. The incident underscores the imperative for enhanced vigilance and collaborative efforts to safeguard natural resources and preserve the delicate ecological balance in the region.