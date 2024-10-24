Raijor Dal Bongaigaon Unit Resigns En Masse With Bypolls Ahead

In response to inquiries from reporters about the potential fractures within the opposition due to the Behali controversy, Akhil Gogoi did not hold back. "This is a historic betrayal by the Congress," he asserted. "They’ve done it before, and they’re doing it again. After promising 15 political parties, including ours, that the candidate for Behali would be chosen from the alliance, they have now nominated someone who remains aligned with the BJP and was only brought into Congress at the last minute."