Assam: Student Killed, Another Injured After Madrassa Wall Collapses

A 17-year-old student was killed while another sustained severe injuries after a concrete wall of a madrassa collapsed on them in Jogighopa under Assam’s Bongaigaon district, reports emerged on Thursday.
The incident was reported at Darul Alam Madrassa in Balapara area where a concrete wall collapsed injuring both of them critically on Wednesday evening.
Following the incident, they were immediately rushed Goalpara Civil Hospital, however, were later shifted to a private hospital in Guwahati for advanced treatment.
Unfortunately, one of the students, identified as Rabiul Islam, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the head of the madrassa where the incident occurred said, “To construct a new building, we decided to demolish the old half-broken house through labor force. When the labors were working on the site, the students, after the classes were over, came near the demolishing site when the bricks fell on their head and sustained severe injuries.”
“We immediately took them to the hospital for treatment, however, at around 11.30 pm, we received the unfortunate news of his death,” he added.
He further said, “We interacted with the family of the deceased and they said that as it was an accident they won’t be taking any action that might bring harm to the madrassa.”