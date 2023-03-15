Assam: Student Dies After Under Construction Wall Falls Over Him in Majuli

In yet another tragic incident, a student died after a concrete wall fell over him in Assam’s Majuli on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at Ramananda Dev Veda School in Dakhinpat Ashrami Satra of Majuli where a student of class 9 died after an under construction concrete wall fell over him.

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Chetri.

Last month, one labourer died after falling from an under-construction building in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area.

According to sources, the incident took place at the construction site of Swasteek Samriddhi apartment where the labourer, identified as Sanidul Ali, hailing from Barpeta fell from eight floor of the under-construction building and died.

It was alleged that Ali fell from the building and died as there was lack of safety measures taken for the labourers working at the construction site.

The workers at the site had further alleged that their contractor employed minors to work at the construction site.

Following the allegations, Jalukbari Police had launched an investigation into the matter.