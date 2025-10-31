Technical Glitch Mars First Screening of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ in Bongaigaon

In Bongaigaon, excitement turned into disappointment for hundreds of eager fans waiting to watch ‘Roi Roi Binale’, the much-awaited dream film of the late Zubeen Garg. The first scheduled show at Jolly Max Cinema Hall had to be cancelled due to a sudden technical malfunction, leaving audiences disheartened.

The cinema management announced that the 7 AM screening had been called off owing to technical issues in projection, prompting visible frustration among the packed crowd. Many fans, who had queued for hours to witness Zubeen’s cinematic legacy, expressed their anguish as the hall buzzed with emotion and unrest.

Reports from the venue said that the ticket refunds had not yet been processed, adding to the agitation. Several attendees, overwhelmed by disappointment and sentiment, raised their voices inside the premises, creating a tense atmosphere as emotions ran high.

For many, this premiere meant more than a film — it was a personal moment of connection with Zubeen Garg’s enduring spirit. The abrupt cancellation, therefore, struck deeply, reminding everyone how powerful the bond between the artist and his people truly remains.

Authorities at Jolly Max have assured that screenings will resume once the technical glitch is resolved, urging fans for patience and understanding.