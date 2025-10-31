Finally, He Came! The King Sits to Watch His Dream Come True

Though Zubeen Garg is no longer physically present, his spirit filled every corner of Assam’s cinema halls as his much-awaited dream film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ released to packed audiences. In a heartwarming gesture of love and remembrance, a seat was reserved for Zubeen in nearly every theatre screening the film — a symbolic presence for the man who defined an era of Assamese music and cinema.

At Matrix Cinema Hall in Guwahati, the management went a step further — arranging a special sofa adorned with a traditional Assamese gamosa, and placing upon it a framed photograph of the beloved singer-actor. It stood as a quiet yet powerful reminder that legends never really leave; they simply change seats.

A similar tribute unfolded at Nakshatra Cinema Hall in Dhekiajuli, where the first row carried a chair marked for Zubeen. A life-sized cutout of him, dressed regally, was placed there — watching over the audience like a king witnessing his own coronation.

‘Roi Roi Binale’: A Dream That Outlived Its Creator

History was made in the early hours of Friday when ‘Roi Roi Binale’, Zubeen Garg’s most ambitious and personal project, premiered at 4:25 AM across Assam. It wasn’t just another movie release; it was an emotional pilgrimage. As the first scenes lit up the screens, many in the audience broke into tears — overwhelmed by the sense of loss and love that Zubeen left behind.

The film marks the fulfilment of a dream that Zubeen himself had envisioned — a cinematic expression of his music, philosophy, and heart. Though he could not live to see it come alive, the people of Assam ensured his dream found its rightful stage.

A Historic Release Across 94 Theatres

The film’s scale of release is nothing short of historic for Assamese cinema. ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is being screened in 94 theatres across Assam, with an astonishing 456 shows every single day.

In Guwahati alone, 13 theatres are hosting 157 shows daily, beginning as early as 6 AM. Other towns and districts too have joined the celebration with remarkable enthusiasm — from Bijoynagar’s six daily shows and Mangaldoi’s five, to Bongaigaon’s thirty shows across two halls. The wave of screenings has turned into a statewide festival — one that transcends cinema itself.

Tezpur leads with 42 daily shows across four theatres, followed closely by Tinsukia (16 shows), Jorhat (21 shows), Lakhimpur (20 shows), and Dibrugarh (12 shows). Even smaller towns like Diphu, Haflong, and Margherita are running multiple daily shows, reflecting the scale of admiration for the late artist.

Zubeen’s Spirit Spreads Beyond Assam

The magic of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ has spilled beyond state borders. The film is being screened across major Indian cities and in Arunachal Pradesh — with Itanagar (9 shows daily), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (12 shows across 10 theatres), Delhi-NCR (26 shows), and Bengaluru (23 shows) joining in the tribute.

Even cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kochi have scheduled daily screenings — proof that Zubeen Garg’s art transcended geography and language, uniting hearts through his music and vision.

The Legend Lives On

‘Roi Roi Binale’ was not just a film — it was Zubeen Garg’s final love letter to Assam. Every song, every frame, and every silence carries his presence. The reserved seats in the theatres serve as quiet sanctuaries of remembrance — a collective act of devotion from the people he inspired.

In life, Zubeen gave Assam its sound. In death, he gave it its soul. ‘Roi Roi Binale’ isn’t merely a release — it’s an emotion, a celebration, and a promise that the legend of Zubeen Garg will echo for generations to come.