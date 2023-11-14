Toddler Dies After Falling Into Pothole In Assam's Bongaigaon

A toddler tragically lost his life after falling into a deep pothole in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.
Sources informed that the toddler fell into the pothole while playing in the vicinity of his house.
The toddler was immediately rescued from the pothole and was rushed to the hospital, sources further said.
Though immediate actions were taken, the toddler could not be saved and subsequently, met with an untimely death.
Earlier, in a horrific incident, a 7-year-old boy was grievously injured after being stabbed with a knife at Chamra Gudam locality at Silchar.
Unfortunately, the child later succumbed to his injuries at the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).
The accused identified as Apu Mazumdar (30) has been arrested by the police.
According to reports, the accused initially tried to kill the mother of the child over a land-related conflict, but she escaped with a severe cut on her hand.
The minor boy was behind his mother. The attacker grabbed him and stabbed him from behind, official added.