Assam: BJP Leader Arrested For Extortion Bid In Lakhimpur

A BJP leader was apprehended by the police in Assam's Lakhimpur for allegedly participating in brokerage activities and engaging in extortion.
According to sources, the arrested person, identified as Keramat Ali, held the position of Chairman of the Minorities Development Board in Lakhimpur district at the time of his arrest.
Ali has been accused of participating in brokerage activities and extorting money from individuals by using the names of MLAs and MPs.
Following his arrest, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka criticized the actions of the arrested BJP leader and demanded severe punishment for him.