Assam: 3 Years On, Nandita Saikia's Family Still Awaits Justice as Fast-Track Trial Stalls

Nandita, a student at Moridhal College, Dhemaji, was attacked on August 22, 2021, by Rintu Sharma, a grade IV employee of the college and her alleged former boyfriend. She was returning home after an exam when Sharma attacked her in Dhemaji town, leaving her critically injured. Nandita's friend, Kashmira Dutta, who was with her at the time, also sustained severe injuries. Nandita succumbed to her injuries on August 25, 2021, after battling for three days, sparking state-wide protests demanding the execution of her attacker.