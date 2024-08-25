Assam: 3 Years On, Nandita Saikia's Family Still Awaits Justice as Fast-Track Trial Stalls

The parents of Nandita Saikia, a meritorious student from Dhakuakhana, are disheartened by the delay in justice, three years after their daughter's brutal murder. Despite promises of swift punishment through a fast-track court, the case's progress has been notably slow, leaving the family frustrated.
Nandita, a student at Moridhal College, Dhemaji, was attacked on August 22, 2021, by Rintu Sharma, a grade IV employee of the college and her alleged former boyfriend. She was returning home after an exam when Sharma attacked her in Dhemaji town, leaving her critically injured. Nandita's friend, Kashmira Dutta, who was with her at the time, also sustained severe injuries. Nandita succumbed to her injuries on August 25, 2021, after battling for three days, sparking state-wide protests demanding the execution of her attacker.
The slow pace of the trial comes at a time when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been addressing the public's growing frustration with the delayed judicial process, particularly in serious rape and murder cases.
Speaking at the Silchar District Bar Association on Saturday, the Chief Minister emphasized the increasing demand for “instant justice” and blamed the delays on legal loopholes.
Despite the submission of a 400-page charge sheet by Dhemaji Police just 36 days after the crime, no substantial progress has been made in the trial. Rintu Sharma faces charges under Sections 342, 324, 307, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code, and the charge sheet includes testimonies from over 40 witnesses.
Nandita’s family remains hopeful yet disillusioned, as justice seems to be moving further out of reach, even after three years. The incident, which shook the state, is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by families in seeking timely justice for heinous crimes.