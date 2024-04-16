Youth Drowns In Brahmaputra In Assam's Jogighopa

A somber incident unfolded at the Jogighopa Ashokastami fair in Assam's Bongaigaon as the lifeless body of a young man was discovered submerged in the waters of the Brahmaputra on Tuesday. The rescue teams were able to safely pull out another youth in the same incident.
The deceased, identified as Bipul Biswas, was a resident of Khutabari in Goalpara's Dhupdhara.
The incident occurred as Bipul ventured into the Brahmaputra, where the river's currents proved treacherous. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted a rescue operation which led to retrieving Bipul's body from the river.
In a miraculous turn of events, another youth named Debojit Biswas was found alive amidst the tragedy. Debojit, whose name bears resemblance to the deceased, was transferred to Bongaigaon for advanced medical care.