Book on Assam CM Sarma Inaugurated in Guwahati

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurated the book titled ‘Bhinno-jonor Drishtit Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’ at the Janata Bhawan in Dispur on Tuesday.

The book is based on the working ethics of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The book has been jointly published by the Asom Pravah and the Assam Jyoti newspapers.

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika, education adviser Dr. Noni Gopal Mahanta, Jayanta Malla Barua, the brother of chief minister Sarma, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.