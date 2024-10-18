CMAAA 2.0 Launched To Develop Entrepreneurial Zeal In Assam Youth

The CMAAA 2.0 follows the success of the first edition and aims to benefit one lakh youths in Assam. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "The first aim is that the funds we are providing today enable the recipients to start some form of business. However, the focus should be that, in the next phase, we should be able to transition to becoming beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. Under the PMMY, banks offer loans of up to Rs 20 lakh to young men and women without requiring any mortgage. Once we establish good financial dealings with the bank using this initial Rs 2 lakhs and maintain proper accounting, we can naturally move towards availing the PMMY."