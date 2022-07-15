Border Row: Assam, Arunachal CMs to Hold 3rd Round of Talks Today

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will have third round of talks on Friday in a step towards resolving the border dispute. The Chief Ministers of the both the state will meet today to discuss pending points of the issue.

The meeting, to be held in the Arunachal’s Namsai, will be the third such dialogue between the two states. In the last meeting, it was decided that the state governments will form district-level committees led by cabinet ministers to resolve the decades-old boundary issue.

Arunachal, which was carved out of Assam, was initially a Union territory. It became a full-fledged state in 1987. The two states share an 804.1 km long border. The boundary issue which originated during the re-organisation of the North-eastern states is now pending in the Supreme Court. The outcome of the meeting is crucial for 123 villages along the Assam-Arunachal border.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu while speaking to reporters said both states have committed to resolve the matter out of court. “The vexed issue of Arunachal-Assam border has been lingering for more than seven decades and the matter is presently before the Honourable Supreme Court. But now because of the guidance from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Himanta dada and I have committed to resolve this matter through dialogue and settlement out of court,” the Arunachal CM said.

“I am glad to inform that on July 15, both the CMs, both Chief Secretaries and chairpersons in-charge of both committees will be deliberating on the matter at Namsai. I am very optimistic that after discussions, we will definitely have positive results. I must express my heartfelt thanks to Assam CM Himanta ji for his pro-active and optimistic role in the entire process,” he stated.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, too, said the state government was hopeful about the meeting.

“This will be a historic meeting between the two states to resolve decades-long issues under the strong guidance of the PM and Home Minister. I hope the dispute between the two neighbouring states will be resolved soon like Assam and Meghalaya a few months ago,” Hazarika said.