Border Row: Assam, Meghalaya CMs to Meet Amit Shah on March 29

The chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya will sign an agreement on March 29 in New Delhi to resolve a dispute over six border areas. This was informed by the Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma after he received official communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sangma said, “I have received the official communication that the honourable Home Minister has fixed the date for 29th (March) at 4:30 pm. This communication has come from MHA Secretary Piyush Goyal, so all preparation has been made for 29th.”

As pressure mounted on the National People’s Party-led MDA government for a relook into the interstate boundary settlement, Sangma said, “We have discussed it with all our coalition partners and they shared the information. It is always our endeavour to see how we can see find a solution and ensure that all concerns are met but of course, there will always be a limitation. We have gone through heavy exercise in the last six months so, we may not able to resolve all the issues, but it will always be our endeavour to try and resolve as far as possible.”

Notably, many villagers have been expressing resentment over the prospect of being tagged with Assam, and the NPP’s allies are dissuading the government from taking any step that goes against the interest of the border residents.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sangma on January 29 this year, which was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 31.

