Early, Complete Disengagement Discussed In Ajit Doval - Wang Yi Meet

National Security Adviser (NSA) of India Ajit Doval on Friday told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that an “early and complete” disengagement of troops at friction points along the international borders was key to restoring normal ties between the two countries.

The foreign minister of China Wang Yi, who arrived in Delhi last evening, met with NSA Doval today. Doval also called to remove “impediments” in order to allow bilateral ties to “take its natural course”.

Doval further stressed that actions should not violate the spirit of equal and mutual security.

Notably, this is the first visit by a Chinese minister and the highest level of talks between the two nations since the military standoff at Ladakh began two years ago.

Doval reportedly told Yi that it was not in mutual interest that the present situation continued and that restoring peace and tranquility would help to build mutual trust and create an environment for relations to progress.

India and China discussed working in the same direction and resolving earlier issues as quickly as possible. Both sides concluded that maturity and sincerity was needed in handling ties.

Meanwhile, NSA Doval was invited by the Chinese delegation to visit China to take forward the mandate of Special Representative, which he responded to by saying that a visit was possible after immediate issues were resolved successfully between them.