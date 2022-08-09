National Flags Worth Rs 16.07 Crores Sold in Assam

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, national flags worth more than Rs 16.07 crores have been sold so far in Assam ahead of Independence Day.

Altogether 32,58,134 national flags prepared by the self-help groups were sold till Tuesday across the state. The total amount received from this sale is Rs 12.47 crores.

Altogether 35,95,167 National Flags have been stitched by more than 23,000 self-help group members. A total of 722 CLFs are involved in the process. There are 19,110 SHG sales outlets of flags in the state.

Apart from the local production, the Government of Assam has placed a requirement for another 50 lakh flags to the union Ministry of Culture. And till date, 39.26 lakh flags have been received by the state government.