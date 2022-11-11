Next Round of Border Talks Between Assam and Mizoram on Nov 17

Assam and Mizoram will resume the ministerial level talks to resolve the long-pending interstate border dispute on November 17.

This was stated by Mizoram additional home secretary Lalhriatpuia.

The delegations of both states would meet in Guwahati on the proposed date.

The talks were earlier scheduled to be held on November 4, but were postponed owing to the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Mizoram.

The five-member Mizoram delegation will be led by home minister Lalchamliana, land revenue and settlement minister Lalruatkima, home commissioner and secretary H. Lalengmawia and two senior home officials will be a part of the delegation.

A home official said that the Mizoram delegation will leave for Guwahati on November 16 and there will be a preparatory meeting between officials of both states on the day.

Notably, Mizoram and Assam share a 164.6-km-long border.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long pending and vexed issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933.

Starting August last year, the two states have held two rounds of talks and virtual meetings on five occasions.

They have agreed to maintain peace along the boundary and resolve disputes through dialogues.

The chief ministers of both the states had met twice in New Delhi in November last year and September this year to find an amicable solution to the vexed border dispute.