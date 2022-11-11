Lovlina Borgohain Clinches First Gold at Asian Boxing Championships

Ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain clinched her first ever gold medal at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships by defeating Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan in the women’s 75 kg category.

Lovlina defeated Ruzmetova 5:0 by unanimous decision to win the gold medal at the boxing championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

Meanwhile, boxer Parveen Hooda (63 kg) also won the gold medal by defeating Japanese pugilist Kito Mai 5:0 in the finals by unanimous verdict.

In the heavier weight categories, Saweety (81kg) defeated Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan 5:0 while Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) won her final after Islam Husaili of Jordan got disqualified in the first round.

Minakshi (52kg) lost against Kinoshita Rinka (JPN) in her final to finish with a silver medal.