BPF Leads in Khairabari, Dhanasri, Harishinga; UPPL Trails

As the first round of vote counting has been completed, the second round is currently underway.

From the second round, in Khairabari constituency at Udalguri District, the BPF was leading with 1,695 votes, while the UPPL has secured 1,517 votes, and the BJP trails behind with 1,329 votes.

In Dhanasri constituency, the BPF is also in the lead with 3,301 votes and UPPL with 3,193 votes.

The margin between the two parties currently stands at 1943 votes.

Along with that, in Harishinga constituency, the BPF is ahead with 3,689 votes, while the UPPL has earned 2731 votes.

The party led by Anjali Daimari has managed to secure 631 votes so far.

According to the latest reports, Hagrama Mohilary has Trails in Debargaon Constituency, securing 4,961 votes, while UPPL’s Khampha Borgayary is leading with 4,967 votes in Debargaon constituency at Kokrajhar District.

There are a total of 5 candidates contesting in this constituency.

In Kokrajhar District, BPF is leading with 6 seats, UPPL with 3, BJP with 3, Congress and others with 0 seats.

In Chirang, BPF is leading with 4 seats, UPPL with 2, BJP with 1 and Congress and others with 0 seats.

IN Baksa, BPF is leading with 3 seats, UPPL with 2, BJP with 1, Congress and others with 0 seats in the districts.

And in Udalguri District, BPF is leading 6 seats, UPPL with 1, BJP with 3 and Congress and others with 0 seats.

In Tamulpur, the BJP and UPPL both are leading with 2 seats, and the BPF has 1 seat, while Congress and others still haven't required any seats yet.

Also Read: BTC Election: BPF Leading In The Second Round at 12 Constituencies