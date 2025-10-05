BPF May Join NDA - Did Hagrama Mohilary Signal a Political Move?

In a major development in Assam’s political landscape, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) may soon be part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary hinted at this possibility shortly after the oath-taking ceremony. As per reports, the party's formal political proposal has been submitted to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for consideration. In response, the Chief Minister made a noteworthy remark on the potential alliance between BPF and the BJP, signaling that discussions regarding the political partnership are underway.

"I have received a copy of the proposal adopted at their meeting. I believe that Hagrama will cooperate with the BJP, and the BJP too will extend its cooperation to the BPF. My association with Hagrama dates back to 2001. Even though he was away from the BTC for the past five years, I have continued to maintain personal relations with him. Therefore, it won’t take much time for these personal ties to evolve into a political relationship. We will discuss the political steps gradually, after all, we have to work together for a long period of five years," he said while speaking to media persons.

It may be mentioned that, on October 3, Mohilary had declared that his party will not join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as long as the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) remains a partner. The decision came after a meeting of BPF’s policy-making body, where leaders unanimously resolved that the party’s return to the NDA would only be possible if UPPL is ousted from the alliance.