Brahmaputra Breach: Mankachar’s Hazirhat Faces Severe Erosion Crisis

Severe erosion by the Brahmaputra River at Hazirhat in South Salmara-Mankachar district has left more than 50 families homeless as their houses were engulfed by the river in Bowalia Revenue Village and Berabhanga Revenue Village.

The situation has provoked panic and despair among the locals.

Nearly half a kilometre of the Kadamtoli–Hazirhat connecting road has also been washed away. Farmers have lost hundreds of bighas of cultivable land to the river, with standing paddy fields collapsing into the waters.

Many people were left helpless, and they were seen prematurely harvesting paddy just to feed their cattle.

The Brahmaputra’s erosion now threatens to engulf the JJM scheme project in the area as well.

Allegedly, the Locals stated that neither the MP nor the MLA have visited the erosion-hit areas to take stock, except during election time. They also complain that no government officials have turned up to assess the damage so far.

One local said, "All our lands and houses have been washed away. Now we are forced to live on the roadside or sleep under trees. Despite filing complaints three days ago, the authorities have taken no action. They are simply neglecting the issue .”

Residents also said that if no permanent measures are taken, the erosion could soon threaten not only Hazirhat and Khopatiya but also Hatsingimari town.

The people have urgently appealed to the government to install permanent anti-erosion protection in the area.

