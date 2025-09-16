“Dreams Drown In The Brahmaputra”: Majuli Erosion Worsens…

Majuli, the river island that has always stood as a cultural jewel of Assam, is facing the wrath of the mighty Brahmaputra.

In Bhakat Chapori under Padumoni area, many families have been left homeless as devastating erosion continues to destroy their land.

Houses, once standing strong with memories of generations, have crumbled into the river’s current. Families, clutching bamboo poles and meagre belongings, are now forced to live like wanderers along the embankments.

A suffering resident stated “We have been facing the problem of erosion for the past 15–16 days. “We are being forced to demolish our own homes.” Day and night the river keeps eroding, especially at night it becomes worse.

Government officials and the village headman have come and seen the situation, but they are only waiting for our houses to collapse completely. Till now, we have received no help from the authorities. We are suffering greatly. What will happen if, in the middle of the night, the river swallows our home while we are asleep?”

The erosion has already threatened 16 villages, spreading fear and uncertainty among the locals. Promises of protection seem hollow as the Brahmaputra Board once again fails to contain the devastation. Locals point to the ambitious ₹49-crore Pakupania scheme, now swallowed by the river before bringing any relief.

What was once a fertile land of paddy and festivals is shrinking rapidly. Majuli’s identity itself is at stake as the island continues to disappear bit by bit.

