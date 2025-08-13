Erosion Puts Vital Border Road, BSF Camp at Risk in Assam's Hatsingimari

The vital Hatsingimari-Shishumara border link road in Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district, considered a crucial security lifeline of the Mankachar constituency, is facing a severe threat from relentless erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River.

According to locals, the river’s strong currents have reached dangerously close to the border road at Kokradanga village, barely zero metres from the edge, putting the road at imminent risk of being washed away. The nearby Borairalga BSF camp, located along this stretch, is also under direct threat.

Residents of Kokradanga expressed deep concern, fearing that any breach could sever road connectivity and expose the India-Bangladesh border fence in the area to serious security vulnerabilities.

The district administration has been working around the clock to contain the erosion, but locals allege that the absence of a permanent anti-erosion solution, despite years of damage, has now led to an alarming situation.

It is noteworthy that, if the border link road is lost to the Brahmaputra’s erosion, vast areas of Mankachar could be engulfed by the river, severely impacting both civilian life and national security along the border.