Majuli's Erosion Woe: Students' Union Raises Alarm Of Corruption

Majuli District Students’ Union has accused the Brahmaputra Board and a contractor of large-scale corruption in a multi-crore anti-erosion project in Lower Majuli’s Kordoiguri area, alleging the use of broken and substandard porcupine structures that threaten the project’s effectiveness.

The work, executed under the Brahmaputra Board by a contractor identified as Dutta, is reportedly intended to prevent further erosion in the flood-prone island district. However, student leaders allege that crores of rupees sanctioned for Majuli’s protection since 2006 have been spent without meaningful results.

“The general manager visits, we felicitate him with a Gamusa every time, hoping our problems will be heard. But who will convey them to those in higher positions? Majuli’s plight has remained unchanged for 19 years despite technological and scientific progress elsewhere,” a student leader said, adding that over ₹1,000 crore has been sanctioned for Majuli’s development, but “RCC blocks and porcupines will not work without scientific methods.”

Officials of the Brahmaputra Board defended their work, saying a master plan for Majuli’s protection was already in place when they began in 2004, and the State government is fully aware of the phases completed so far.

In response, students questioned whether the authorities truly intend to save Majuli, pointing out that modern, scientifically proven techniques used in other erosion-prone regions are absent here.

Another member of the Students’ Union alleged that, during a visit to the site, locals reportedly found that the contractors had used the porcupines haphazardly, with many of them already broken. “How will these damaged structures prevent erosion?” the member questioned, adding that the discovery has raised serious concerns among residents.

The union demanded that the Assam government ensure the protection of Kordoiguri and safeguard the families already affected by erosion. They further alleged that under the leadership of the Brahmaputra Board and the state government, the project was entrusted to a contractor named Dutta, who is accused of using substandard, broken porcupines in the works. Calling the situation unacceptable, the students’ body urged the authorities to take strict action against the contractor and hold those responsible for such negligence accountable.

Meanwhile, the contractor, when contacted, claimed that earlier works used geo-bags successfully and blamed labourers for poor installation.

The students’ union has demanded a transparent inquiry into the alleged irregularities and action against those responsible.

