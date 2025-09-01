Brahmaputra Erosion Swallows Vast Stretches of Balijan Tea Estate in Chabua

The relentless erosion of the Brahmaputra River has posed a grave threat to the historic Balijan Tea Estate in Assam’s Chabua. Within just two months, reportedly, a large sapori (sandbar) in the area was swallowed by the river.

Following this loss, wild horses from the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park have now been spotted roaming along the banks of the Brahmaputra in search of food and shelter. This has raised fresh concerns for both wildlife and local communities.

Meanwhile, despite vast stretches of the Balijan Tea Estate being devoured by the erosion, the Water Resources Department has yet to initiate any effective measures for prevention or mitigation.

The silence and inaction of the authorities have added to the growing fears of residents, who warn that further delay could spell disaster for both the tea industry and the fragile ecology of the region.

ALSO READ: Chabua's Erosion Crisis Deepens; Displaced People Struggle for Shelter