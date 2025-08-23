Chabua's Erosion Crisis Deepens; Displaced People Struggle for Shelter

Balijan in Assam’s Chabua continues to reel under a severe erosion crisis, with the rising waters of the Brahmaputra River displacing more than 20 families. Vast stretches of tea garden land, once lined with trees, have been washed away in recent weeks, leaving locals homeless and distressed.

In response, the Water Resources Department has placed geo-bags and porcupines along vulnerable stretches of the riverbank. However, residents fear that these measures may not be enough if the river continues to swell.

On the other hand, many displaced families have now taken shelter inside the tea garden premises, constructing makeshift huts in a desperate bid for survival.

Sharing his plight, a local said, “Whatever has been lost is gone, but we hope the remaining areas are protected. The department has put up geo-bags and porcupines, which help to some extent. But if the water level rises further, we really don’t know what will happen.”

Another affected villager expressed frustration over the lack of rehabilitation support, stating, “My house has been completely washed away. We are now living in a temporary shelter at the market. The government allotted us land to settle, but the Balijan secretary and president are not allowing us to stay there. They claim it will be converted into a tea estate. We will have to see what our local MLA does, as around 20 families are struggling here.”

With families caught between nature’s fury and administrative hurdles, the situation in Balijan remains grim.

