Brahmaputra Tributaries Swell, Floods Devastate Assam’s Golaghat

Torrential rains over the past three days have triggered waves of floods in Assam this monsoon season, affecting more than 22,000 residents and claiming two lives in the last 24 hours. The fatalities were reported from Golaghat district, one of the worst-hit areas.

The first wave of floods in the state began at the end of May and continued through June.

Several tributaries of the Brahmaputra, including the Dikhou, Disang, and Dhansiri rivers, have surged past danger levels, causing widespread deluge. In southern Assam, the Barak and Kushiyara rivers are also overflowing, posing a threat to several communities.

The sudden release of water from the Doyang Hydro Electric Project by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) has led to a significant rise in the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers, resulting in flooding across parts of Golaghat district.

Among the worst hit areas are west Dhodang, Barpak, Nagabali and Chinakan Baraikhua, where large tracts of agricultural land have been destroyed.

Locals report that they have not witnessed such intense flooding during the Bhado month in over 15 years.

According to sources, the entire Golaghat district is experiencing a heavy flow of floodwater.

The Dhansiri river has taken a terrible turn.NEEPCO has opened the flood gate for its own interest, while the administration remains absent, a flood victim said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also carried out rescue operations in the Golaghat district and evacuated 381 people and 28 livestock.

With the agricultural backbone of the region severely hit, the long-term economic impact could be dire.

Five revenue circles, Golaghat, Khumtai, Morongi, Sarupathar, and Bokakhat, have been affected, encompassing a total of 56 villages. The floods have impacted 4,548 people, and 15 relief camps have been opened to provide shelter and assistance to those displaced. However, the relief efforts have not yet succeeded in fully addressing the situation.

