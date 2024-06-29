Brahmaputra Water Level Surge Halts Ferry Services at Jorhat's Nimati Ghat

The water levels of the Brahmaputra River have experienced a rapid rise at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, leading to significant disruptions in ferry services and causing concerns among local authorities and residents alike.
Due to the escalating water levels, all ferry operations between Nimati Ghat and Aphalamukh have been suspended indefinitely. The Inland Water Transport Department has taken the precautionary measure of halting the Nimati-Kamalabari ferry service starting from evening today.
The decision to cancel these vital ferry services was made in response to the submerged condition of all ramps at the ghats along the Brahmaputra. The rising waters have rendered these essential embarkation points inaccessible and unsafe for ferry operations.
Local authorities and emergency services are closely monitoring the situation as the Brahmaputra continues to swell, impacting not only transportation but also raising concerns about potential flooding in low-lying areas near the riverbanks.
Residents and commuters are urged to exercise caution and stay updated with further announcements from authorities regarding the resumption of ferry services and any additional safety measures that may be implemented.