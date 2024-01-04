Ferry Services In Majuli Suspended Amid Decline In Water Levels

As many as five ferry services operated by the state government have been suspended between Neamati ghat and Kamalbari ghat across the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Majuli, the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department informed on Thursday.
The IWT's decision came amidst a fall in the water level of the Brahmaputra River, making it difficult for ferry services to ply on the route. As per initial reports on the matter, the ferry services have been suspended indefinitely.
The remaining two ferries that were operational on the route till yesterday, were also suspended by the IWT today. Passengers who regularly use the route had to resort to using small dinghies for commute.
The water levels of the Brahmaputra River on the designated route between Neamati ghat and Kamalabari ghat witnessed a sudden and rapid decline in the past few days, prompting the IWT to suspend ferry services.
On the other hand, the water transport department has made Ro-Pax ferries available for the passengers that will ply between the Aphalamukh ghat and Neamati ghat with new timings.
The dinghies plying between the two ends are also expected to seize operations soon with Ro-Pax ferries made available.