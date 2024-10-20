Brahmaputra’s Drying Waters Lead to Crisis in Ferry Services to Majuli

The river Brahmaputra is experiencing an alarming decrease in water levels, leading to a deep crisis in ferry traffic between Kamalabari and Nimati. The ferry service at Kamalabari Ghat has been suspended for an extended period, with only single ferries currently operating in the middle of the Kamalabari-Nimati route.
As the Brahmaputra’s water level continues to drop, significant challenges are arising for passengers, especially with the upcoming Raas Mahotsav in Majuli. Visitors traveling to Majuli may face substantial difficulties due to the compromised ferry services.
In Majuli, the Brahmaputra's flow has been so severely affected that the receding water levels have created critical issues wherever sandbars have formed, particularly in the Jorhat-Majuli waterway. Since the last floods, the river's water level has decreased abnormally, causing disruptions in ferry operations.
The situation has worsened significantly over the past six months. Following the floods, the reduction in water level has rendered many ferry channels unsuitable for navigation, particularly at Aphalamukh and Kamalabari ferry ghats. Despite efforts by the ferry movement department to adapt by diverting routes, none of the ferry channels are currently viable for service.
Presently, nine single-engine ferries are operating at Kamalabari Ghat; however, these ferries have also become stranded in the Brahmaputra almost daily, along with the passengers. If this situation persists during the maha palnaam and Raas celebrations of the historic Sri Sri Auniati Satra, it is expected to create significant hardships for visitors to Majuli.