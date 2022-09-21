Braille Version of Assamese Dictionary ‘Hemkosh’ Presented to PM Modi

Chairman of the Pratidin Media Network of Assam, Shri Jayanta Baruah, formally presented South-East Asia's first Braille dictionary, ‘Hemkosh’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the occasion.

‘Hemkosh’ is South-East Asia's first Braille dictionary in Assamese. It was also the first Assamese dictionary, edited by Hemchandra Baruah in the 19th century. After more than 125 years, Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’ has been conceptualized and published by the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Shri Jayanta Baruah.