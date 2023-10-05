Brawl Breaks Out Among Students Over Umbrella In Assam's Digboi, 1 Injured
A scuffle over an umbrella turned into a full-fledged fight leading to one student sustaining serious injuries in Assam's Digboi on Thursday.
As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Vivekananda Higher Secondary School in Digboi in the Tinsukia district of Assam.
Two sections of students engaged in a verbal spat over an umbrella inside the school premises. Soon a brawl broke out between the two sections which turned violent.
In the ensuing fight, an HS first year student was graveously injured and had to be hospitalised.
The local police were informed and a team from Digboi Police reached the school. They were able to separate the fighting sides and bring the situation under control.
Meanwhile, the students who were involved in the incident were detained by the police.