Scuffle at NEHU was Due to Disagreements over Hostel Rules Not Communal: PRO

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is addressing the recent scuffle that occurred in Hostel No. 19 on the night of September 18, 2023.
This incident, which involved a verbal altercation and physical confrontation among students residing in the hostel, was related to disagreements regarding the rules and regulations governing hostel life.
Dr. Davidson Pyngrope Public Relations Officer NEHU in a press statement said, “It is essential to clarify that the incident had no links to communal issues, as erroneously reported on various social media platforms. As soon as news of the altercation reached the University authorities, immediate action was taken to diffuse the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of all students involved. The Dean of Students Welfare, Warden of Hostel 19 and the University's Security Officer promptly arrived at the scene to pacify the situation and maintain order. Furthermore, local law enforcement was notified of the incident, and they promptly arrived on the NEHU premises to assess the situation and assist in maintaining peace and order.”
On the morning of September 19, 2023, North-Eastern Hill University held a high-level meeting to address the incident comprehensively. The meeting included the participation of the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, the Dean of Students Welfare, Proctor, Security Officer, and the Warden of Hostel No. 19, informed Dr. Davidson Pyngrope.
“The purpose of this meeting was to thoroughly discuss the matter and ensure that due disciplinary actions are taken in accordance with the rules and regulations of the University. NEHU wishes to emphasize that the situation has been brought under control, and the incident was in no way related to communal issues, as falsely reported by various sources. The University remains committed to upholding a safe and inclusive environment for all students, and any breaches of conduct will be addressed with utmost seriousness and adherence to established protocols,” added the NEHU PRO.
Meanwhile, the North-Eastern Hill University urges all stakeholders, including staff, students, parents, and the general public, to rely on official statements and verified information provided by the University to avoid spreading baseless rumors or misinformation.
It also said that the University remains dedicated to the holistic development and well-being of its student community and will continue to take all necessary steps to maintain a harmonious and conducive learning environment.
Earlier, it was allegedly reported that at least four students from North Eastern Hills University (NEHU) sustained injuries during a brawl last Monday evening at the university campus at around 9–10 p.m.
According to a few circulated videos, a narrator, believed to be one of the students, reported that a group had surrounded students residing in Hostel 19, and there were reports of students throwing stones.
Some videos also depicted Assam registration cars parked near the hostel being vandalizing by students. Gates and windows were also damaged.
Few of the local media platforms also reported that the cause of the clash was due to an alleged conflict between two communities of university students.
Nevertheless, the situation was then brought under control as the Mawkynroh Outpost police had arrived at the hostel to defuse the heated situation.