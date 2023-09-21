Scuffle at NEHU was Due to Disagreements over Hostel Rules Not Communal: PRO

Dr. Davidson Pyngrope Public Relations Officer NEHU in a press statement said, “It is essential to clarify that the incident had no links to communal issues, as erroneously reported on various social media platforms. As soon as news of the altercation reached the University authorities, immediate action was taken to diffuse the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of all students involved. The Dean of Students Welfare, Warden of Hostel 19 and the University's Security Officer promptly arrived at the scene to pacify the situation and maintain order. Furthermore, local law enforcement was notified of the incident, and they promptly arrived on the NEHU premises to assess the situation and assist in maintaining peace and order.”