BREAKING: 4 Minors Injured in Abandoned Grenade Explosion in Nagaon

At a time when Magh Bihu festivities have reached their peak across Assam, sensation prevailed in Nagon after an abandoned grenade explosion was reported on Friday injuring four minors.
According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred at the Kondoli firing range in Nagaon. The four minors who were injured have been identified as Ranju Modi, Mongol Singh, Rakhi Gogoi and Bikas, reports said.
Reportedly, the injured children have been admitted to the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
Sources informed that the injured minors were residents of Kuhiyartoli and Pamtoli in Kondoli.
A case has been lodged and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.