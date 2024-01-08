Two More Detained in Jorhat Grenade Blast Case; SP Reveals Modus Operandi

Speaking about the development, the Jorhat Superintendent of Police, Mohan Lal Meena said, “A grenade lobbing incident at the Lichubari Military Camp in Jorhat was reported on December 14, 2023. As a result, a case was registered. On December 28, we made two arrests as part of the investigation: Achyut Gogoi and Biraj Kachari. An unidentified individual transferred Rs 5,000 into his bank account. We discovered through a technical analysis that the individual who had sent the funds to Biraj was Rajpal Gogoi of Demow. In the meantime, Biplab Baruah, a Demow inhabitant, was taken into custody as well.”