Two More Detained in Jorhat Grenade Blast Case; SP Reveals Modus Operandi

In relation to the grenade blast incident that occurred at the Lichubari Military Camp in the district on December 14, 2023, the Jorhat Police detained two more people on Sunday.
The arrested persons have been identified as Rajpal Gogoi and Biplab Baruah of Demow in Sivasagar district.
Speaking about the development, the Jorhat Superintendent of Police, Mohan Lal Meena said, “A grenade lobbing incident at the Lichubari Military Camp in Jorhat was reported on December 14, 2023. As a result, a case was registered. On December 28, we made two arrests as part of the investigation: Achyut Gogoi and Biraj Kachari. An unidentified individual transferred Rs 5,000 into his bank account. We discovered through a technical analysis that the individual who had sent the funds to Biraj was Rajpal Gogoi of Demow. In the meantime, Biplab Baruah, a Demow inhabitant, was taken into custody as well.”
The top district cop further said that Biplab Baruah had admitted after questioning that, on December 14, he and Rajpal Gogoi had carried two grenades in a four-wheeler vehicle and left them close to the Teok, Jorhat, electric sub-station on orders from Aiseng Asom, the leader of ULFA-I.
“The grenades were eventually retrieved by Achyut Gogoi and Biraj Kachari, who lobbed them at the Lichubari Miltary camp as planned. Biplab further revealed that he and Rajpal had delivered another grenade in Sivasagar, and that the crime was being investigated by the Sivasagar police. We have yet to determine how the grenades arrived in Assam,” said SP Mohan Lal Meena.