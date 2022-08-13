BCCI Bars Indian Players From Playing, Mentoring In Overseas T20 Leagues

The Indian cricket board will not allow any player either contracted or retired and playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to feature in the upcoming T20 leagues of South Africa and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This will include players who feature in the IPL only and will not be allowed to even be a mentor in these overseas leagues.

It will mean that IPL side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will not be allowed to use star player and icon MS Dhoni even in a mentorship capacity for the franchise in the South Africa T20 league with Dhoni still playing in the IPL.

An official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told The Indian Express, “It’s clear, no Indian player including domestic players can take part in any other league until he is retired from all forms of the game. If any player wants to take part in these upcoming leagues he can only do so when he cuts off all ties with the BCCI.”

Asked about the situation of Dhoni, the official said, “Then he can’t play IPL for CSK. He has to retire here first.”

It may be noted that in 2019, Dinesh Karthik had to issue an apology for violating a clause of his central contract by watching a Trinbago Knight Riders’ match in the Caribbean Premier League. According to the contract, Karthik had to take prior permission from the BCCI before attending the match.

Karthik wrote in his reply that he had gone to the dressing room at the request of KKR’s new coach Brendon McCullum and watched the game wearing a TKR jersey on McCullum’s insistence.

As many as six IPL owners have teams in the South Africa T20 league. Cricket South Africa mentioned in a press release that the owners of Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Delhi franchises in the IPL had bought teams from Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Paarl and Pretoria respectively.