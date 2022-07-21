BREAKING: 'Acharya' Pankaj Pathak Granted Bail a Day After Arrest

Self-proclaimed Ayurveda expert Pankaj Pathak, who was arrested earlier yesterday from Assam’s Barpeta district, was granted bail in a case where he allegedly made derogatory remarks against a woman scribe on social media.

Pathak was brought to Hatigaon police station in Guwahati after his arrest.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhakar Singh said that Pathak was granted bail as it was a bailable offence, adding that he will be arrested again he makes such remarks.

Pathak allegedly made several posts on his Facebook account assassinating the woman and her husband’s character. Following his remarks, several organizations lodged FIRs against Pathak, accusing him of harming the modesty of the woman.

Following his remarks and public outcry, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also directed the state police to arrest Pankaj Pathak.

The self-proclaimed Ayurveda expert was reportedly hiding in Muslimpatty at the residence of person, identified as Mridul. He was arrested after the latter’s confession.