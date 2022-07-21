NDA's Draupadi Murmu Elected 15th President Of India

NDA's Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India with 2,161 votes.

Murmu is the second female President of India after Prativa Pateel.

On the other hand, her rival Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of the Opposition, managed to secure 1,058 votes.

The total valid votes is 3,219 with total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu got 2,161 votes of the value of 5,77,777, while Yashwant Sinha bagged 1,058 votes of the value of 2,61,062,

Meanwhile, celebrations began at SLS (Shyam, Laxman & Sipun) Memorial Residential School, Pahadpur, founded by Murmu in memory of her husband & 2 sons after their demise.

Murmu was appointed the first woman governor of Jharkhand in May 2015, and held the post for over six years.

She was a minister in the Odisha government between March 2000 and May 2004, during the BJP-BJD rule.

A Santhal tribal by birth, she was elected as the MLA from Odisha's Rairangpur assembly constituency in 2000 and 2004 on a BJP ticket.

In this Presidential election, she has the support of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (Secular), Shiromani Akali Dal, both the factions of Shiv Sena and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).