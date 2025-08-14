Advertisment
Assam Top Stories

BREAKING: Assam Graduate Teacher Document Verification Begins August 21

Assam’s graduate teacher recruitment enters document verification phase from August 21. Admit cards available from August 18; candidates must bring original documents.

PratidinTime News Desk
Assam’s graduate teacher recruitment has reached a crucial stage, bringing relief and clarity to job aspirants. The third phase—document verification for selected candidates—is scheduled to begin on August 21.

As in previous recruitments, the verification will be conducted across six designated zones in the state, ensuring a smooth and organized process.

Candidates who have cleared the TET cum Recruitment Test must download their admit cards from the official recruitment website starting August 18 to participate in the verification.

Officials have advised candidates to carefully verify all details on their admit cards and bring the necessary original documents to avoid any last-minute issues.

