BREAKING: Braille Version of Assamese Dictionary ‘Hemkosh’ Gets Guinness Seal

South-East Asia’s first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary "Hemkosh" has officially etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest bilingual braille dictionary.

It is the first Assamese dictionary, edited by late Hemchandra Baruah in the 19th century. After more than 125 years, Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’ was conceptualized and published by the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Shri Jayanta Baruah.

Notably, the Pratidin Media Network of Assam publishes the highest circulated newspaper of the state, Asomiya Pratidin, and a host of weekly and monthly periodicals.

The first Assamese language dictionary, ‘Hemkosh’, was compiled by Late Hemchandra Baruah in the last part of the 19th century, and was published four years later after his demise. The subsequent editions, of the dictionary were published by the next generations of his family, particularly from fourth edition to 14th edition, was compiled and edited by Hemkosh Pran Debananda Baruah, the father of Mr. Jayanta Baruah, who currently owns the media conglomerate of Assam, 'Pratidin Media Network'.

In a bid to continue the ‘Hemkosh’ legacy, Shri Jayanta Baruah as the grandson of Late Hemchandra Baruah, conceptualized, and published the Braille edition of ‘Hemkosh’. This edition of ‘Hemkosh’ comprises of approximately 10,000 pages comprising more than 15 volumes.

This Braille version of Hemkosh is mentionably the first full language dictionary in Braille, after Oxford.

The dictionary was also formally presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the occasion.