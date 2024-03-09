BREAKING: Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah's Convoy Meets With Accident

Assam cabinet minister Bimal Borah's convoy met with an accident early on Saturday morning causing substantial damages to a vehicle.
The cabinet minister of industries and commerce and public enterprises, and cultural affairs was reportedly tasked with bringing people from Tinisukia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo to the gathering where PM Modi will address today.
While on his way, in the Sivasagar town, his convoy met with an accident while trying to save cattle herds that suddenly rushed onto the road.
While there have been no reports of loss of lives, security personnel part of his convoy and party workers headed to the meeting sustained injuries, sources said.
As of now, the minister is thought to be safe.
This is a developing story and more details are expected to emerge.