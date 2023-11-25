Assam Dy Speaker's Convoy Meets With Accident In Golaghat

A car in the convoy of Numal Momin, the deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly met with an accident in Golaghat on Saturday, reports emerged.
Initial reports stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Assam managed to escape unhurt from the incident.
According to the reports, a Mahindra Thar vehicle which was part of his escort, crashed head-on with an oncoming Maruti Alto.
While, the leader escaped without hurting himself in the incident, a security personnel who was in the car that met with the accident, sustained minor injuries, the reports added.
Meanwhile, following the accident, local police was called in and they reached the at once.
Officials stated that the driver of the Alto car was heavily intoxicated leading to a lapse in judgement and a collision as a result.