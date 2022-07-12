Manipur To Set Up High-Level Body To Identify Landslide-Prone Areas

The government in Manipur has on Tuesday announced that an expert committee will be formed to identify the areas that are landslide prone in the state.
The high-level committee will consist of officials of the Geological Survey of India and the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre.
This was announced by the Chief Minister, N Biren Singh after handing over ex-gratia to family members of the victims of landslide that took place on national highway 102 Tipaimukh Road in Churachandpur on July 8.
The Manipur CM also handed an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those with major injuries and Rs 10,000 each for those with minor injuries.
It may be noted that a major landslide hit an under-construction railway station at Tupul in the Noney district of Manipur on June 29.
Rescue operations are underway with as many as 50 bodies recovered till date by rescue teams.
Meanwhile, the death toll of Assam residents killed in the landslide reached 15 with two more bodies recovered from the site, said officials today.
The official further mentioned that six people from Assam are still missing.