Manipur To Set Up High-Level Body To Identify Landslide-Prone Areas

The government in Manipur has on Tuesday announced that an expert committee will be formed to identify the areas that are landslide prone in the state.

The high-level committee will consist of officials of the Geological Survey of India and the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre.

This was announced by the Chief Minister, N Biren Singh after handing over ex-gratia to family members of the victims of landslide that took place on national highway 102 Tipaimukh Road in Churachandpur on July 8.

The Manipur CM also handed an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those with major injuries and Rs 10,000 each for those with minor injuries.