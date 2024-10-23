BREAKING: Congress Moves Forward with Jayanta Borah for Behali Bypoll

At a press conference on Wednesday, Lurinjyoti Gogoi emphasized the critical need for unity among the opposition to defeat the BJP in the current bypolls and the pivotal 2026 elections. He stated, “From the very beginning, we have been clear that our primary goal is 2026. Unity is non-negotiable, and this has been proven time and again. We have seen how minor vote swings—just 1-2%—have caused significant damage in other states. If we want to remove the BJP from power, we must fight unitedly against them.”