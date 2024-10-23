Lurinjyoti Gogoi Criticizes Congress Over Delays in Behali Bypoll Decision

As Assam's political climate intensifies ahead of the upcoming bypolls, the deadlock over the Behali constituency continues to dominate headlines.
Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, Asom Sonmilito Morcha General Secretary and Assam Jatiya Parishad President, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, emphasized the critical importance of unity among the opposition to ensure the defeat of the BJP, both in the current bypolls and the crucial 2026 elections.
Gogoi stated, “From the very beginning, we have been clear that our primary goal is 2026. Unity is non-negotiable, and this has been proven time and again. We have seen how minor vote swings—just 1-2%—have caused significant damage in other states. If we want to remove the BJP from power, we must fight unitedly against them.”
He expressed frustration over the internal strife within the opposition, accusing certain forces of trying to "weave a web of illusions" to break the alliance. Gogoi called for urgent decisions regarding the opposition's strategy to be finalized by October 25.
During the joint opposition meeting on October 18, a five-member committee was formed under the supervision of Congress leaders to make critical decisions regarding the alliance. However, Gogoi revealed that the Congress leadership has dismissed the committee's report. "They should know we have our self-respect. Do not test our patience," he warned, adding that for the sake of Assam's interests, they have withheld announcing a candidate for Behali.
Gogoi urged the Congress to "carefully consider the decision and called on the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for an immediate response. He also criticized "arrogant lobbyists" for holding Assam’s people "hostage," and pointed to Haryana as an example of how opposition unity is vital to defeating the BJP.
In a pointed remark, Gogoi stated, “Congress has insulted us, but protecting our national interests is far more important than tolerating this insult.” He emphasized that their research and strategy for the upcoming bypolls, especially for the Behali constituency, had already been finalized, but Congress continues to delay the decision-making process.
When questioned about the resignation of Asom Sonmilito Morcha Chief and Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Borah, Gogoi clarified that he had not received any formal communication regarding the resignation. "I am the General Secretary, and I haven’t received any letter. If I had received it, I would have mentioned it," Gogoi said.
Gogoi suggested that Borah might be frustrated with the ongoing situation, noting that Borah was present when the five-member committee was formed on October 18 and was aware that its decisions would be final. However, as the alliance continues to face delays in reaching consensus, Borah might have considered resigning. Nevertheless, Gogoi confirmed that no formal resignation has been received as of now.
Earlier today, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition, announced that if the stalemate within the Asom Sanmilito Morcha persists, the Congress will not hesitate to field its own candidate. This statement followed ASOM chief Bhupen Borah’s resignation, which he attributed to “tremendous pressure” to resolve the impasse regarding the united opposition’s nominee.
Unaware of Borah's resignation, Saikia noted that it may have stemmed from “disagreements within the alliance over the candidacy of the CPI-ML nominee for the Behali seat.” He stated, “If Borah has stepped down, it suggests significant differences regarding CPI-ML's candidate. If the stalemate persists, Congress will field its own candidate after due discussions. Rest assured, it will be a strong contender.”
Saikia also addressed the complexity of voter choices, remarking, “Voters are often conflicted when a good candidate contests from the wrong party, or vice-versa. Our battle is against the BJP, and we must focus on that.”
Highlighting past lessons, he emphasized the need to avoid the vote-sharing mistakes that cost Congress seats to Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad in Upper Assam, urging vigilance against similar tactics by the BJP in this by-election.
Meanwhile, Gogoi reacted strongly to the Congress’s role in deciding the candidate for the united opposition for the Behali seat. “We have self-respect,” he stated, criticizing the Congress for its approach to candidate selection. “We didn’t choose Congress’s candidates, so why should they decide ours? Can they guarantee victory in all seats? They need to set aside their ego and work for the alliance,” he added.
Gogoi praised CPI-ML's Bibek Das for being willing to sacrifice his candidacy but criticized the opposition for its inability to make a decision. The visible cracks within the Asom Sanmilito Morcha suggest the potential formation of a third front in the state, which could complicate the opposition's efforts to counter the BJP juggernaut.
As the bypolls approach, the opposition's ability to present a united front remains uncertain, with tensions mounting within the alliance. All eyes are on the Congress and its leadership as they face increasing pressure to make decisive moves that could shape Assam's political landscape ahead of the crucial 2026 elections.