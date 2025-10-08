BREAKING: DSP Sandipan Garg Suspended Following Arrest

In a major development in the high-profile investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg, In-Charge Co-District Superintendent of Police, Boko-Chaygaon, Kamrup, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect by the Governor of Assam.

The suspension follows DSP Garg’s arrest on Wednesday morning after questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at CID headquarters in Guwahati. He was taken into custody at 10:56 AM in connection with CID PS Case No.18/2025 under Sections 61(2)/105/106(1) of the BNS Act, 2023, with the addition of Section 103, after sufficient evidence was reportedly found against him.

According to the Chief Investigating Officer of the case, DSP Garg has been remanded in police custody for seven days as granted by the Hon’ble Court. He is scheduled to be sent to judicial custody on October 15, 2025, upon completion of the police custody period. During his suspension, and if released from judicial custody, his official headquarters will be Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati, subject to review if necessary.

Notably, DSP Sandipan Garg was reportedly present on the yacht in Singapore at the time of Zubeen Garg’s death, a detail that has drawn significant public attention. The exact grounds for his arrest have not yet been disclosed.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said, “Today, we arrested Sandipan Garg and presented him before the court, requesting a 14-day police remand. Summons have also been issued to Assamese nationals residing in Singapore, with Rupkamal Kalita providing his testimony on Tuesday. As all the individuals are in Singapore, we are following the India-Singapore mutual legal assistance treaty, and the process has already been initiated.”