BREAKING: DSP Sandipan Garg Arrested in Zubeen Garg Case

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg was arrested on Wednesday following questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Sandipan had arrived at the CID headquarters in Guwahati earlier in the day.

The exact grounds for his arrest have not yet been disclosed. He is currently being taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court for further proceedings. Notably, DSP Sandipan Garg was among those present on the yacht in Singapore at the time of Zubeen Garg’s death.

Speaking to the media, Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said, “Today, we arrested Sandipan Garg and presented him before the court, requesting a 14-day police remand. Summons have also been issued to Assamese individuals based in Singapore, with Rupkamal Kalita providing his testimony on Tuesday. As all the individuals are in Singapore, we are following the India-Singapore mutual legal assistance treaty, and the process has already been initiated.”

